Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 15,764 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 190.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

