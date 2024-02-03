Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 6,499 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

