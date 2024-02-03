Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,733 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Up 5.9 %

PINS stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

