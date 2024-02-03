Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,179 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.