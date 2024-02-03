Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1,171.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

