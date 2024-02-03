Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.50 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in monday.com by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
monday.com Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $214.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.93. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $219.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.
monday.com Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
