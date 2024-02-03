Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HOG opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.