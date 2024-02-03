Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 25,002 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $258,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,882,421 shares in the company, valued at $66,894,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,759 shares of company stock valued at $38,662,744. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.