Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

