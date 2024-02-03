Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 92.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

QLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLT

Quilter Stock Performance

About Quilter

QLT opened at GBX 103 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.80. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.70 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

(Get Free Report

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.