QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QNST. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $691.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

