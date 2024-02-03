QV Equities Limited (QVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
In other QV Equities news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,960.00 ($23,152.32). Insiders have acquired a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $294,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.
