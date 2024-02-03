Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading Down 2.4%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.33. 22,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 32,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. Equities analysts expect that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

