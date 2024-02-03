Raymond James Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $62.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

