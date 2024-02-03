Raymond James Raises Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $27.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

