Raymond James Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $46.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

