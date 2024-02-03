Redburn Atlantic Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $165.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Redburn Atlantic from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after buying an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

