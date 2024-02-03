Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $20.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $175.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.