Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $24.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,718,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

