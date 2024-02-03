RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.26. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $233.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 33.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

