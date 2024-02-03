Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.17 and a twelve month high of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.