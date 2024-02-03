Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for adidas AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $95.32 on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

