Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

