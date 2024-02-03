ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $205.00 at Oppenheimer

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.60.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,621,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ResMed by 356.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after buying an additional 410,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

