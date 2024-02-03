Reviewing Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and The Competition

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Airlines” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.44 Harbor Diversified Competitors $11.75 billion $844.95 million 61.86

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 688 1460 2655 82 2.44

As a group, “Airlines” companies have a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.52% 444.10% 1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Airlines” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

