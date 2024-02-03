Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 113,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 856% from the average daily volume of 11,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

