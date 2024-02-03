Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of RIO traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $76.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.