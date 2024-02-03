Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

