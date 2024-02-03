RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,743 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Astronics by 220.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Astronics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

