RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $124.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

