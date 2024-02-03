RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $7.41 on Friday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

