RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $639.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,591. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $654.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

