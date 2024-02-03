RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $10.49 Million in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 999,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000. Enphys Acquisition makes up approximately 9.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 2.32% of Enphys Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NFYS stock remained flat at $10.72 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.89.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.