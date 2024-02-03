RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Up 2.1 %

PCTY stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.31. 432,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,278. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.