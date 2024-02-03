RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 63.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 418,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 10.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 985,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

