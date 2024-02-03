RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 58.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. 899,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,411. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,462 shares of company stock worth $28,112,694. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

