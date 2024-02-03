RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 110.5% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $457.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.38 and a 200 day moving average of $401.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

