RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

WDAY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

