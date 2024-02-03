RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sprout Social by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. 407,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.16.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,053. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

