RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,102,000 after purchasing an additional 605,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

FRPT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. 477,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $89.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

