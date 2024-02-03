RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $92,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

