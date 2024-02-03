RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $383.77. 1,773,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,725. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $385.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.