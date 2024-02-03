Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Roblox Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

