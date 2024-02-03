Rosenblatt Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $225.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

