Roth Mkm Cuts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.40 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.17. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at $512,812.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,582 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

