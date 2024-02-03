Roth Mkm Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

