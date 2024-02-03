Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of XEL opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

