Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target to GBX 60

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 5.1 %

APH opened at GBX 39.15 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,915.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.18. Alliance Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 33.70 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.04 ($0.93).

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

