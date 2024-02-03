Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target to GBX 60

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Alliance Pharma Stock Up 5.1 %
APH opened at GBX 39.15 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,915.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.18. Alliance Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 33.70 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.04 ($0.93).
About Alliance Pharma
