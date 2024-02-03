Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

ELS opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

