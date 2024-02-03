Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
RCL stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.