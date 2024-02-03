Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 486,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

